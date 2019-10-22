Spotify is giving away free Google Home Minis to all US Premium subscribers

We’ve already told you about one great smart speaker deal today, but do you know what’s better than cheap? Free!

On Tuesday, Spotify announced that it is bringing back its free Google Home Mini offer, but is opening up the offer to far more customers than were able to take advantage of it last year. In 2018, only subscribers with Spotify Premium for Family subscriptions were able to snag the free Google Home Mini, but starting October 22nd, 2019, new and existing Premium Individual subscribers are eligible to pick up a free Home Mini as well.

Head to this page on Spotify’s website where you’ll be asked to link up your Google and Spotify accounts. Once you prove that you aren’t a robot, you’ll be redirected to Google’s online store, where you can choose between four colors of Google Home Minis: Coral, Charcoal, Chalk, and Aqua. With Saver shipping, I was able to complete my purchase for a grand total of $0, and my completely free Google Home Mini will arrive in the next two weeks.

In all likelihood, this is just an easy way for Google to clear out the remaining Home Mini inventory now that the Nest Mini is available with better sound, improved voice recognition, and a wall mount, but if you have ever wanted to give Google’s smart speaker a spin, this is the cheapest and easiest way to do so.

If you pay for a Premium Individual or Premium Family plan, be sure to jump on this offer (providing you actually want a Google Home Mini, of course), because Spotify says it will only be around while supplies last.