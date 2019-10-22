Gun holster recalled because it might get you shot

If you were to list the things that a gun holster should do, it probably wouldn’t take you very long. If it’s doing its job, a holster should hold the weapon safely and securely and… well that’s about it, really. The Blackhawk T-Series L2C holster manages to fail at one of those two basic tasks.

The holster, which is manufactured by Federal Cartridge Company and was distributed via Vista Outdoor Sales, does indeed hold the gun it is designed to hold, but it’s that whole “safety” thing where the holster falls short of expectations. As the US Consumer Product Safety Commission explains in a new recall bulletin, the holster has a habit of toggling the weapon’s safety off, dramatically increasing the risk of an accidental discharge.

On its recall page, Blackhawk explains that the holster works fine with the Sig Sauer P250/P320 that it is designed to hold. However, when the holster is used with the military versions of that handgun — models M17 and M18 — it can cause the safety switch to toggle off without the user realizing it. This could conceivably lead to a user accidentally discharging the weapon and injuring themselves or someone else.

The holster is indeed marketed as being compatible with the M17 and M18 models, and since both of those military-grade weapons are available commercially to consumers the risk is significant. Blackhawk says it discovered the issue while testing the holster and weapons internally, and has decided to voluntarily recall the holster out of an abundance of caution.

The company says that around 3,100 units have been sold so far, and they were carried by a number of outdoor and sporting goods stores including Bass Pro Shops. The model number “2101213 A” is printed on the side of the holster, making it fairly easy to identify. The company is offering a full refund of the purchase price of the holster, which was around $65.

If you own one of these holsters you can participate in the recall by visiting Blackhawk’s product recall page and following the instructions on contacting the company.