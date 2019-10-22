Another ‘Diablo 4’ leak suggests that an official announcement is coming soon

A report a few days ago said that Blizzard will unveil both Diablo 4 and a Diablo 2 remaster at BlizzCon 2019 in early November, and the evidence for the former continues to pile up. That leak included a photo of a purported Diablo artbook that should launch soon, featuring images work from all four Diablo games. The same teaser has been spotted in digital format and posted online by subscribers who have seen it.

The ad was posted in the German magazine GameStar, a Twitter user revealed:

@GoodIdeaGaming you asked for the diablo 4 pictuuin better quality

It‘s from the German Gamestar Magazine, i‘m a digital subscriber so I can give you this pic.twitter.com/cr49YABo7q — Julian S (@Berd95) October 20, 2019

The ad says the book will be available in stores in November, and it’s now available for preorder. Here’s a Google translated version of the text describing the contents of the book, via GameStar:

Featuring over 500 artworks from Diablo, Diablo II, Diablo III, and Diablo IV, this book features many noteworthy artworks created for Blizzard Entertainment’s iconic action RPG, which has given generations of fans everlasting nightmares.

It’s unclear at this time when Diablo 4 will be available to purchase, but the artbook above will come out in November regardless of what Blizzard does next. Other than the teaser above, we have no other details about the upcoming game. BlizzCon 2019 begins on November 1st and is supposed to bring us several announcements about Blizzard’s next gaming projects. Diablo 4, or Diablo IV, seems to be one of the highlights of the show.

Blizzard is also expected to reveal Overwatch 2, according to the leaker who first posted Diablo 4 details online.