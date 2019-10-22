Best Travel Router

While nowadays, a Wi-Fi connection is about as easy to find as your local Starbucks (oftentimes you’re finding that Starbucks FOR the Wi-Fi), there are some scenarios that require you to provide your own. Having your own Wi-Fi router and an accompanying hotspot you can bring on-the-go can be a potential lifesaver, especially to do those who work remotely and tend to do a lot of traveling. Luckily, there are some great travel routers that can ensure you don’t lose connection when you don’t have a reliable place to connect — whether that be a car, train, or heck, even an old-school cabin you rented out through Airbnb. Let’s go through some of the best routers for the well-traveled, so you’ll never have to lose connection on the road again (or at the very least, not as often).

Most Versatile Travel Router

The most reliable and versatile travel router you’re going to find is the RAVPower FileHub. It can serve as a router, wireless SD card reader, portable SSD hard drive and more — all in one. With wireless data backup and transfer anywhere, this device allows you to connect to SD cards, portable hard drives, and SSD to your devices wirelessly to stream music, photos, videos, etc. The router portion is ultra-fast — 300Mbps Wi-Fi speed on 2.4GHz band and up to 433 Mbps on 5GHz band, so you can instantly convert a wired network to private and subsequently share internet access with a plethora of Wi-Fi devices. If you want a travel router where you can effortlessly share your network between friends and family, this is the device for you.

Best Budget Travel Router

For those on a budget, you’re not going to find a better combination of price and quality than the TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router. This portable, pocket-sized wireless N router can create a hotspot that you can use for both yourself and your friends and family. With an impressive 300Mbps WiFi speed on 2.4GHz band, your connection will be lag-free and similar to that of a full-sized router for home use. It also features a built-in micro USB port, so you can power an external adapter or USB port, and it also supports router, AP, Client, Repeater and WISP operation modes.

Best Wireless Router and Range Extender

The Securifi Almond Wireless-N Router and Range Extender is a groundbreaking piece of technology that can either serve as a wireless router, devoid of any additional plug-ins, or a range extender that can utilize Wi-Fi from a farther distance away (say, if your hotel’s Wi-Fi is spotty and you need a way to enhance it). It’s highly versatile and can be used as an access point, wireless bridge, wireless router or range extender/repeater. As an extender, it’s compatible with most mainstream routers including Apple, Netgear, Linksys, Cisco, Belkin, Dlink, Asus, Verizon, AT&T, and more. And of course, it can also simply be used as the world’s first intuitive, individual touch screen router.