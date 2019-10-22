Best Teething Toy for Babies

There’s no doubt about it: teething is a rough time of any baby’s life. It can also be a tough period for parents as well, as nothing seems to calm a baby when their teeth are coming in. There are ways to soothe your child while they are going through it and that’s with teething toys. Teething toys are cool on their gums and teeth and will get them used to chewing properly. They are mostly made from plastic or silicone for a more flexible surface but they are meant to make you and your baby’s lives easier during that time period. If you’re wondering which ones to pick up, take a look below as we listed some of the best teething toys on the market.

Best Multi-Surface Teething Toy

With different treads and styles, the Nuby Ice Gel Teether Keys can provide relief for babies ages three months and up. This multi-surface toy assists when the front, back, and middle teeth start coming through the gums. You can place it in the refrigerator and Nuby’s PurICE technology provides gentle cooling for your child’s gums and will stay cooler longer. The grip is easy to grasp for little hands and also helps develop coordination. It provides exercise for hands, teeth and gums.

Best Teething Toothbrush

While a toothbrush really isn’t a toy, teaching a child to use one is still a vital part of that period of time and the Baby Banana Brush is a great choice to do so. It’s recommended for babies three to 12 months and helps develop oral hygiene from a young age. The soft silicone bristles massage sore teething gums, so it’ll feel good while you’re using it. The handles are in the shape of a banana peel and are easy for a child to hold. You can put it in the refrigerator or freezer to make it more comfortable in the child’s mouth. It is made from 100% food grade silicone.

Best Teething Rattle

A rattle is a popular baby toy and for one that aids in supporting teething children, there’s the Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle and Sensory Teether Toy. It’s basically a mass of tubes that are soft and safe for a baby to chew on. These teethable tubes are BPA-free and are a proper toy for any child to use. Suitable for ages 0 to 24 months, this toy promotes clutching and two-hand motion. The middle portion has a box that rattles, so the sound is pleasing to your newborn. This has won multiple awards for newborn toys.