Best Slotted Utensil for Your Kitchen

Whether you call it sauce or gravy, you know how important the Sunday tradition of making a tomato sauce is in an Italian household. Even if you’re not Italian, plenty of cooking has to do with concocting a sauce to enrich your dish. But if you’re mixing vegetables or meats with your sauce, you’ll need something to help get your additional items out of the pot. That’s where a slotted spoon comes in handy. Slotted utensils will keep your sauce in the pot while you’re able to scoop out what you need. But you can also have a slotted turner to flip over some of what you’re baking in the oven without spilling stuff out. There are plenty of uses for slotted utensils, so we’ll highlight a few below to give you your utensil of choice.

Best Stainless Steel Slotted Spoon

For scooping purposes, the Chef Craft 10231 Slotted Spoon is a top pick. This 13″ spoon is made from stainless steel, meaning it won’t rust and that it’ll remain durable for many years. It has a brushed handle and shiny working end that is perfect for serving at parties or events. There’s a hole in the handle, so you can hang it easily from a hook in your kitchen. The length gives you more distance to keep your hand safe from any burning. It’s dishwasher safe and convenient to clean.

Best Wooden Slotted Spoon

If you prefer wooden utensils to metal ones, you should opt for the OXO Good Grips Large Wooden Slotted Spoon. The spoon is made from solid, one-piece beech wood and has a long, comfortable handle that reaches far, so you can use it from a distance. This wooden slotted spoon is safe for non-stick cookware and it has a natural, oily finish that looks great in your utensil holder. It should not be put in the dishwasher to clean it.

Best Slotted Turner

For superior flipping and turning your food to make sure it gets an even cook, a terrific option is Calphalon Nylon Utensils Slotted Turner. All of the edges are tapered for easy turning and they can put up with intense heat. This utensil is made from nylon and silicone and can resist heat up to 500°F. You can grab the handle anywhere and it won’t be hot, thanks to the silicone that’s soft to the touch. This can be washed in the dishwasher and will store easily in your kitchen.