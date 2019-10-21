Owning a pet doesn’t always necessarily qualify as “domestic bliss.” After the honeymoon phase, it can, at times, become rather stressful. While keeping a pet outside 24/7 certainly isn’t the answer, giving them an outdoor safe haven where they can let loose can be mentally relieving for both you and your beloved animal. Luckily, there are plenty of different pet houses — both indoor and out — that can serve such a purpose for your cat or dog. If you’re considering purchasing a new hangout spot for your companion, you should consider some of the options below. Here are some of the best of the best.

Best Indoor House for Cats

Indoor cats certainly have a tendency to get bored and, well, claw anything and everything around the house. If they’re starting to get bored of that scratching post you bought them or you simply want to get them a place they can call home, the MidWest Curious Cat Cube, Cat House / Cat Condo is a great option. When fully assembled, this cat condo measures in at 15.5″W x 15.5″L x 16.5″H, but it can collapse flat when not in use for easy storage. It’s made with brown faux suede and synthetic sheepskin for a comfortable, cat-friendly design, and features a plush hanging ball and “hide & seek” cut-outs for your cat to play with, a comfortable cushioned top for your cats to perch on top of, and a private den for your cat to retreat to when they’re growing tired of their human servants.

Best Pet House for Dogs

Everybody knows that dogs both small and large like to get their fair share of playtime outside. Whether you have a fenced-in backyard, a porch, or a deck, the Suncast Outdoor Dog House with Door could be a great addition for both you and your pooch. This house can fit dogs up to 70 pounds and is made with a durable resin material and a crowned floor to keep your doggo safe from any type of weather. It’s also super easy to assemble and, when fully constructed, features dimensions of 35″ x 27″ x 29.5″ with a dog-friendly vinyl door that comes in at 11.75″ x 20.5″.

Best Heated Home for Outdoor Cats

Dogs aren’t the only domesticated animal that like the outdoors — there are always those sunbathing cats. Unfortunately, however, the sun doesn’t always shine. Whether you own an indoor/outdoor cat or like to care for the neighborhood stray, this K&H PET PRODUCTS A-Frame Multi-Kitty Outdoor Heated Kitty House is a great place for your feline friend to keep warm. This heated house includes a 40 Watt heated bed inside, that has met safety standards, to keep your cats warm, even in sub-zero temperatures and inclimate weather. It also comes with two different exits — both with removable clear door flaps — and is perfect for any cat that typically sleeps outside.