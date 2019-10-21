Best French Fry Cutter

Why would you want your cheeseburger to look lonely? There’s no question the best sidekick for a burger is french fries. So while you’re grilling up your delicious patties at home, make use of arguably the most versatile food, the potato, and make your own fries. To do so though, you’ll need a french fry cutter. In order to make sure you get uniform fries, a cutter will achieve that as it slides through the potato. They are great with sweet potatoes as well or zucchinis, depending on what type of complimentary side you want with your dish. We’ve highlighted three great options below to make sure your burger meal is complete.

Best Mountable Fry Cutter

With a sharp design that’s able to be placed wherever, the New Star Foodservice 42313 Commercial Grade French Fry Cutter is a terrific addition to any kitchen. It can be mounted either on a wall or a countertop permanently, so you’ll always be able to use it. It’ll easily cut up a six-inch potato into half-inch fries. It has a heavy-duty, cast iron body with stainless steel components that won’t rust and will cut through the potato effortlessly. If you have it on a countertop, it has suction cups on each of its feet, so it stays in place when you use it.

Best Value Fry Cutter

For a great option for your budget, try the Culina French Fry Potato Cutter. The lower part of the cutter is purposefully designed with a curved shape to fit a potato. There are two interchangeable blades: one for thick cut fries and one for thin cut fries. This can also work with many vegetables including cucumbers, radishes, yams or even apples. Cleaning it is super easy, as you just need to spray some water in the areas where food may be stuck. It’ll help with portion control and with weight loss.

Best Multi-Purpose Fry Cutter

With multiple changing blades, you’ll be able to use the Weston Restaurant Quality French Fry Cutter for a lot of dishes. Made from cast iron and featuring a 3/8″ stainless steel cutting blade, you’ll get uniform fries every time. But there are also 1/4″, 1/2″ and wedge blades that you can buy that will transform your meals. These all will last a long time and keep supplying you and your family with delicious fruits and vegetables cut evenly. This can also be mounted on the wall and has suction cup feet to stay on the countertop.