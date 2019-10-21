Strengthen your legs and boost your balance while you burn more calories during your workouts with the help of ankle weights. Wearing ankle weights while you run or lift can prove beneficial for those who want to increase their upper and lower body strength. If you’re working your way back from an injury, ankle weights can speed up the recovery time through physical therapy. Tone your glutes and build another layer to your fitness program by adding that little bit extra weight. Ankle weights can also be used on your wrists for arm and hand strengthening. Before you head to the gym today, check out our list of some of the best ankle weights on the market.

Best Adjustable Ankle Weights

For someone looking to build up to a desired weight, the best option is the Valeo Adjustable Ankle/Wrist Weights. These come in a pair of 10 lb weights, each filled with sand-filled bags, but they are adjustable, so you can remove some of the sand to get them to the weight you want. You can always increase the resistance up to 20 lbs again. They each feature self-grasping Velcro closures for easy removal and are padded with a non-abrasive liner for comfort. Each has an adjustable metal D-ring closure, so it’ll fit most adults.

Best Ankle Weights for Any Type of Workout

Whether you’re into running, lifting or doing pilates, you can increase your workout by strapping on the HEALTHYMODELLIFE Ankle Weights Set. Your fitness gains will improve when you choose either the one-pound, two-pound, five-pound or eight-pound weights. They are padded for your comfort and are easy to strap and close, making them a solid purchase for anyone. They’ll stay closed during the entirety of your session, so you won’t have to worry about adjusting mid run. They also come with a one-year replacement or refund guarantee, so if you aren’t satisfied, you can get your money back.

Best Value Ankle Weights

Looking for a cost-effective choice for ankle weights? Then you need to get the REEHUT Durable Ankle/Wrist Weights. The different colors you can get coincide with the amount of weight, ranging from 0.5 lbs to 5 lbs. They are made from mercerized cotton and they have moisture absorbing material on the insides, making them soft and breathable. The strap closure is adjustable and only takes seconds to put on. They are filled with iron shot and allow you to change up your routine. You can loosen and tighten them with just a simple pull, meaning anyone can wear them.