‘Stranger Things 4’ set leak gives us hope that Hopper is still alive

Stranger Things is such a massive hit for Netflix that it’s no surprise it was renewed for a new season while other original Netflix shows are being canceled after only two years. And considering the brilliant cliffhanger in the post-credits scenes of the season 3 finale, we all want to see how the Stranger Things story moves forward. Especially considering that Hopper supposedly died during the series climactic end, and some of our favorite characters left Hawkins.

The sheriff’s death has yet to be formalized, and most people suspect he’s still alive, David Harbour included, rotting in a Russian prison from the ’80s. It’ll be a long while until we find out whether Hopper survived, but the first Stranger Things 4 leak certainly gives us reasons to hope that he somehow escaped the blast.

As you can see in the following image, reportedly taken on the set of Stranger Things, Hopper’s 1980 Chevy K5 Blazer is still around as filming for the next season of the show takes place.

Hopper's car was spotted on the set of season 4👀👀👀 (via reddit/StrangerThings) pic.twitter.com/jn6pXPuEwd — UPROXX (@UPROXX) October 17, 2019

So, if the car is still here, then who’s driving it? Is it Hopper? Is it someone else? With Hopper dead, someone must have inherited his Chevy. It’s not even clear if it belonged to him or the state, honestly, given that Hopper’s car actually had police markings and lights on it, like this:

Image Source: Netflix

The one in the leaked photo looks like a regular, civilian version of Hopper’s iconic vehicle.

Then again, with this being Stranger Things, it can’t be just a coincidence. Worst case, it’s just an Easter egg to tease Hopper’s return, or to make us think he’ll be back in the series. Best-case, he’s really coming back, and once he does, he won’t be the police chief of Hawkins, Indiana.

There’s no definitive proof that Hopper is alive, no matter how interesting the sighting of that Chevy is. We’ll just have to wait for Stranger Things 4 to hit Netflix to find out, or hope the cast and crew will leak Harbour’s involvement. Season 4 has no launch date yet, and we have no idea if it’ll premiere next year or even later.