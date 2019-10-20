Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 20)

When Netflix revealed that BoJack Horseman would return for a sixth and final season in October, I was equal parts overjoyed and devastated. BoJack is, in my humble opinion, the best show on the streaming service, and while I am confident that creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and the team will wrap the series up in a satisfying way, I’ll miss Will Arnett and Aaron Paul in the respective second-best roles of their careers to date.

Other highlights this week include Jenny Slate’s first stand-up special, a post-apocalyptic teen comedy series called Daybreak, and the second season of The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 20th, 2019:

Arrivals

Monday, October 21st

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire

Tuesday, October 22nd

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wednesday, October 23rd

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy

Thursday, October 24th

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Revenge of Pontianak

Friday, October 25th

Departures

Sunday, October 20th

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Friday, October 25th

The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2

