Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 20)

When Netflix revealed that BoJack Horseman would return for a sixth and final season in October, I was equal parts overjoyed and devastated. BoJack is, in my humble opinion, the best show on the streaming service, and while I am confident that creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and the team will wrap the series up in a satisfying way, I’ll miss Will Arnett and Aaron Paul in the respective second-best roles of their careers to date.
Other highlights this week include Jenny Slate’s first stand-up special, a post-apocalyptic teen comedy series called Daybreak, and the second season of The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.
Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 20th, 2019:
Arrivals
Monday, October 21st
- Echo in the Canyon
- Free Fire
Tuesday, October 22nd
- Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wednesday, October 23rd
- Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Thursday, October 24th
- Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Revenge of Pontianak
Friday, October 25th
- A Tale of Love and Darkness
- Assimilate
- BoJack Horseman: Season 6, Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Brigada Costa del Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Brotherhood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dolemite Is My Name — NETFLIX FILM
- Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Kominsky Method: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Monzon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rattlesnake — NETFLIX FILM
- It Takes a Lunatic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Departures
Sunday, October 20th
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
Friday, October 25th
- The Carrie Diaries: Season 1-2
We'll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix.