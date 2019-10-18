Best Multi-Purpose Lighter

It’s finally starting to feel like autumn which means it’s officially candle season. Most of us love the smell of pumpkin, baked goods or any other type of autumn-related candle. But the only way you’re gonna make your house smell this good (other than actually baking) is by lighting those candles with a lighter. Matches are disposable and wasteful while lighters can provide you with the quick flame that you need to enjoy the smells of the season. Obviously lighters can be used for many different reasons, such as starting a grill, lighting a cigar or setting the mood with some candles. With any of the lighters we’ve highlighted below, you won’t be “light” on the amount of ways to use them for (yup, we went there).

Best Rechargeable Lighter

Don’t worry about having to throw away disposable lighters or refilling butane any more, thanks to the Tesla Coil Lighters USB Rechargeable Windproof Arc Lighter. You can charge this lighter with a USB cord and port and a single charge can last between 100 to 300 uses. It only weighs three ounces and measures 3″ x 1.75″ x 0.5″, so it’s easily transportable. It even comes with a little carrying case, making it even more portable. It’s safe and easy to use and lights at the click of a button. Make sure to keep your fingers away from the electric arc while using it.

Best Classic Long Lighter

Giving you the reach you desire so you can light that gas grill, the BIC Multi-purpose Classic Edition Lighter comes in a two-pack of assorted colors. This lighter is child-resistant and safe for all users. You need to hold a button in the back before pressing the trigger, causing the ignition. The back end features a retractable hook, so you can hang it up wherever you’ll need it. The long metal wand keeps your hand away from the fire. The fuel cartridge is made in the USA.

Best Flexible Lighter

Ideal for camping, grilling or just for use in the house, the RONXS Lighter will last you for a long time. It has a LED battery display that will show you how well the lighter is doing on power. The USB rechargeable lighter is good for up to 500 uses before it needs to be charged again. There is no flame or butane and it makes almost no noise. It has a flexible neck that’s four inches long, so you can position it easily inside a candle that has been burned low without a problem. It is wind and splash proof and you’ll get the USB charging cable with this package.