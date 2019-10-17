Google explains why it didn’t release a 5G version of the Pixel 4

In the build-up to Google’s Pixel 4 unveiling earlier this week, there were a few rumors circulating claiming that we might see Google introduce a 5G version of its next-gen smartphone. The rumor itself was particularly plausible, especially in light of the fact that we’ve already seen 5G devices from the likes of Samsung and LG hit the market this year.

But as it turned out, Google’s event came and went without a mention of a 5G version of its Pixel 4 smartphone. Truth be told, it’s not that big of a deal given that the rollout of 5G is still in its infancy, which is to say that if you pay a premium for a 5G device, there’s a good chance you’re paying extra for a feature you can’t fully take advantage of just yet.

Addressing the lack of 5G support on the company’s next-gen Pixel, Google VP of product management Brian Rakowski told PCMag that it’s still too early for the company to embrace 5G.

“It will get there,” Rakowski said, “but now is not the right time to buy a 5G phone. Both from a deployment perspective—the coverage is not broadly available in enough places for enough users to benefit from it—[and] from a hardware and phone perspective—it’s still power hungry [and] immature.

“There’s work to be done there,” Rakowski added. “We’re tracking it closely and we’ll bring a phone out when we feel like it’s a good time for users, but now’s not the time.”

Rakowski’s explanation makes perfect sense, and mirrors Apple’s own decision to wait until 2020 before introducing a 5G version of the iPhone.