Best Tablecloth for Your Dining Room

While you may not always love to attend parties, you can at least appreciate when one is properly thrown. Whether it’s a dinner party, a birthday party, a bridal shower or a holiday, if you’re the one throwing it, you want people to recognize how hard you worked (or at least make it look like you worked hard). That’s when a simple tablecloth can come in handy. It kicks up the decor and adds a touch of elegance to any setting. Plus, it protects your table from spills and wear and tear. There are a lot of options out there for tablecloths, so we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorites. Read on to help outfit your home and party with the right cloths.

Largest Variety of Tablecloth

Made to fit long, rectangular tables, the Gee Di Moda Rectangle Tablecloth comes in a ton of different colors. Offered in 23 patterns and colors, such as baby blue, ivory, or burnt orange, this oblong protector is great for a food buffet and a wedding alike. It’ll fit a six-foot table and it is made from washable polyester, so you can reuse it again and again. It won’t wrinkle while you’re using it or folding it and the fabric won’t fade or rip.

Best Round Tablecloth

Able to fit 44 to 48 inches, the Fitted Tablecloths are crafted for round tables. Providing you with elegant designs such as brown maple, black marble and gray granite, these tablecloths are made to impress. They are crafted with high quality vinyl, meaning they’ll have some stretch to them. They are extremely easy to put on with two people and the elastic edges won’t shift or change shape. These will hold in place and won’t slide around as you are sitting. They are made to be fade resistant, thanks to the durable make up.

Best Stretchable Tablecloth

With the ability to cover the entire table, including the legs, the EL Event Linens Stretch Tablecloth will give you the look you desire. This six-foot cloth is made from spandex, so you can stretch it across the table and under the legs to give you a more professional design. The cloth is stain-resistant and can also be used as a table skirt. Meant to fit folding tables that are rectangular, the premium fabric is lightweight and will fit to the exact shape of the table. It comes in both black and white and is machine washable without the need to iron afterwards.