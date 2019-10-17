Best Placemats for Your Kitchen Table

You probably spent a decent amount of money on your kitchen or dining room table. Even if you built one yourself like Ron Swanson, you at least put in a lot of man hours. So why wouldn’t you want to protect it? Using a placemat is a cost-effective and simple way to keep your table looking nice all year long. Similar to how coasters work on smaller tables or bars, a placemat adds a level of decor to your already beautiful table while keeping it from stains or scratches. If you’re looking for a way to class up your kitchen or dining room, we’ve highlighted three options for you to stylize and protect your table.

Best Four-Piece Placemat Set

Setting your table for four is made easy with the U’Artlines Placemat Four Pieces Set. These placemats come in 41 different colors and patterns, so you’ll easily be able to match your kitchen. They are made from PVC vinyl and measure 18″ x 12″, the perfect size to fit a plate, cup, and silverware on one. Eco-friendly and washable, they won’t fade or stain and you can wipe them down without any hassle. You can use these during any type of party or just for an evening dinner. All of them are cut by hand and won’t collect any mildew.

Best Six-Piece Placemat Set

Durable to make it through many dinners, the Pauwer Placemats Set of Six is built to last. These are offered in 34 color variations and are made of 70% PVC and 30% polyester. The effective insulation of these placemats can withstand temperatures up to 176°F, protecting your table at all costs. They won’t fade and they won’t slip while you’re using them, so feel free to cut that piece of meat on your plate. They can be wiped down easily, so you don’t have to machine wash them. If something does get stuck on them, you can use soapy water to scrub it away. These are also 18″ x 12″.

Best Placemat Set for Kids

For a fun and educational way for your kids to enjoy dinnertime, reach for the merka Educational Placemats for Kids. You’ll get a set of four mats that are used for teaching kids about different topics like the United States, a world map, the human body and the solar system. Each one of them has a non-slip back, so when your kid decides to push it away, it won’t budge. They are laminated and made from high quality polymer with UV color printing. Plus, every set sold means a part of the proceeds go to helping underprivileged students get higher learning.