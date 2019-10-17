Best Earbud Case

Owning a pair of earbuds is certainly commonplace nowadays — but so is losing them. Whether they’re wired or wireless, these small devices are easy to misplace or even break, especially when you’re using them every day. If you find yourself constantly buying new earbuds, you should nip the problem in the bud (Nice), and purchase a protective case made especially for your earbuds. Considering how inexpensive they are, you’d be foolish not to capitalize on the opportunity to save money, time, and most of all, a lack-of-music-induced frustration. Let’s look at some of the best deals on earbud cases so the chances of you losing those precious earbuds of yours will go down…exponentially.

Most Durable Earbud Case

GLCON Rectangle Shaped Portable Protection Hard EVA Case is a high-quality, durable, and travel-friendly earbud case that certainly won’t hurt your pockets. Made with a durable crush-resistant, anti-shock, weather-resistant material, this carrying case is not only great for holding your earbuds, but also any ancillary items like chargers or additional cables. You can even use it as an extra line of protection for your AirPods, if need be. Despite its tough exterior, it’s made with a soft cloth-lined interior to protect your earphones, in addition to a mesh pocket to help keep your materials from moving around. It also contains a strap loop for keychains, so you can carry it on your bag or keys without a hitch.

Best Holder for Corded Earbuds

If you’re someone who is more prone to actually losing your earbuds, rather than breaking them, you might want to opt for something that simply holds them. This TOPHOME Cord Organizer Earbud Holder is a great choice in that regard. This premium leather holder helps keep your wires in place. It’s durable, sleek and only requires a simple wrap around and buckle enclosure to keep your earbuds organized and safe. A single pull lets your earbuds free, making this a convenient and stylish way to store your earbuds.

Best Multi-Pack of Earbud Cases

For those that have a few pairs of earbuds that they hold near and dear to their heart, buying in (slight) bulk is always an option. This five pack of SUNGUY Portable Square Earphone Carrying Cases will most definitely do the trick. The set comes with five different colored cases that are pocket-sized (L*W*H: 3.0* 3.0* 1.2 inch) and durable. The zipper-enclosed cased is made out of tough EVA material with a PU leather appearance protection and inside soft velvet cloth protection to keep your earphones safe.