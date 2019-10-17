Best Cake Pan

Nail the birthday cake your son or daughter has been bragging about to their friends that their parent was gonna make for them with the help of a trusty cake pan. Everybody loves dessert and some more than others. But most of us can remember a time where we had a birthday cake growing up and it was our favorite dessert in the world. You can recreate that feeling anytime you like (I mean, you are an adult) with the simple purchase of a cake pan. Whether you want to show off your culinary prowess by whipping up different styles of cakes or are having a party where a sheet cake will suffice, we’ve got you covered with our picks for the best pans on the market.

Best Sheet Cake Pan

Complete with a cover for storage, the AirBake Non-stick Cake Pan is a perfect size for a sheet cake. Measuring 13″ x 9″ x 2.25″, it has the depth and tall walls, plus the coating to make sure the cake won’t burn or stick. The steel sheets are air insulated and the pan has Micro-Dome technology that decreases your bake time by 15 percent. The bottom sheet blocks direct oven heat, keeping your cake moist. This pan is dishwasher safe and promotes even baking. It comes with a 10-year warranty.

Best Round Cake Pan Set

Giving you a lot of options, the Fat Daddio’s Anodized Aluminum 4-Tiered Even Round Cake Pan Set is a terrific choice for any baker. Each pan in this four-piece set is two inches deep while the length varies between six, eight, ten, and twelve inches. You’ll be able to bake varying tiers of cakes, if you want to stack them on top of one another. The aluminum is an ideal baking surface and has a dual, non-reactive finish that is freezer safe. It heats and cools quicker and won’t peel, flake or rust.

Best Bundt Cake Pan

If you’re in the market for a beautiful swirly bundt cake, check out the Nordic Ware Platinum Collection Heritage Bundt Pan. Made of cast aluminum for even baking and easy clean-up, this pan has a non-stick coating so the food will come out of the pan quickly and safely. Before you use it, you should brush it with butter and sprinkle it with flour to aid in the baking process. This pan has dimensions of 10.12″ x 10.13″ x 3.75″ and bakes evenly and forms less peaks. It has a 10 cup capacity of batter and must be hand washed with mild detergent.