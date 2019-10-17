No birthday, graduation, wedding, or random celebratory event can be complete without a cake to top it off. While the standard practice, at least for most, is purchasing one from your local bakery or supermarket, there are other options available. Namely, baking one yourself. But you can’t just make any ol’ cake for a big event — it has to be both delicious and beautifully decorated. You don’t have to leave decorating a cake to the professionals, however — you can always purchase a simple decorating kit. A cake decorating kit can instantly upgrade your dessert from amateur status to “So what bakery did you buy this from?” Let’s go through some cake decorating kits and now you can make your cake and eat it too. That is how the saying goes, right?

Best Cake Decorating Kit for Beginners

Beginners who need a simple, yet effective, cake decorating kit to get the job done should opt for the Baker’s Dozen Premium Cake Decorating Kit. Each set contains 36 icing tips, a silicone pastry bag, two icing tips coupler fittings, 10 durable icing bags and a storage kit for all of your equipment. The icing bags are made of the highest quality — they’re both stretchy and strong for prolonged use. Some piping tips include classic designs like Closed Star, Open Star, French, Round, Plain, Leaf and Petal, amongst others. The set comes with a complimentary e-book, so beginners can get a step-by-step tutorial on how to properly decorate their cake.

Best Overall Cake Decorating Kit

No cake is complete without a proper presentation. Luckily, the RFAQK Cake Decorating Supplies Kit comes with a turntable cake stand to help ensure your cake reaches its maximum level of aesthetic. This set is also very beginner-friendly, as it comes with 48 numbered icing tips with a pattern chart, in addition to an e-book. And with 117 different pieces including 50 disposable bags, one silicone bag, a cake leveler, straight and angled spatulas, and three Russian piping nozzles, this cake decorating set will have you covered for years to come. And that’s no exaggeration.

Best Cake Decorating Tool

If you’re not looking for anything too fancy, or you already have most of the other decorating components at home, the Wilton Dessert Decorator will certainly get the job done. This do-it-all tool is made out of metal and plastic for durable and long-lasting use, and can easily help you create simple cake designs like stars, flowers, rosettes, dots, leaves, etc. The full set comes with four decorating tips, a fill tip, and two couplers that are compatible with the majority of Wilton tips.