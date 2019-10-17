Arlo launches its first video doorbell with a 180-degree field of view

Arlo Technologies Inc. announced a first for the company on Thursday — a new Arlo Video Doorbell to complement its line of existing products. This new doorbell, which is available now for pre-order at Best Buy and other authorized Arlo resellers at an MSRP of $149.99, promises a slew of impressive features like a vertical field-of-view that allows users to get a bigger and “more precise” picture of their front porch.

The new video doorbell also captures footage in a square aspect ratio, which will among other things let viewers fully see packages on the ground as well as get a look at a visitor on the front porch from head to toe. Additionally, you get HD resolution image quality along with two-way audio, so you can speak to visitors, and the doorbell likewise delivers video calls directly to your mobile device with personalized alerts. The latter can be set up depending on whether you want to be notified when packages, people, animals, or whatever else is detected by the camera.

Arlo senior vice president and chief information officer Tejas Shah said the Arlo Video Doorbell was engineered with an assortment of advanced alert and picture quality features to help homeowners identify and interact with visitors “even before they knock.” Per an announcement from the company, the doorbell’s features include:

Optimized front entry view – delivering a vertical field-of-view with a 1:1 aspect ratio Motion detection and alerts – provides motion-detection alerts Video call – which can be sent straight to your phone Quick reply messages – pre-recorded messages that can be shown to visitors Night vision HD video Zoom – you can even zoom in on a subject during a live video call Silent mode – disables push notifications and silences the chime Weather-resistant design Tamper detection – A siren can be set off if someone tries to remove the doorbell

As an added bonus, when you buy the doorbell, you also get a free three-month trial to Arlo’s AI subscription-based service called Arlo Smart. This service gives users access to a rolling 30 days of cloud recordings so they can store and view video clips later. It also allows for customization such as by adding notifications to spot people, vehicles, or packages.