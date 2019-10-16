League of Legends is ready for mobile and consoles, complete with brand new games

It took Riot Games a decade to realize that its popular League of Legends gameplay can be adapted for mobile and console. A 5v5 LoL version for smartphones, tablets, and consoles will be available to players come 2020, and that’s just one of the new games that Riot will release in the coming months. And yes, many of them will be coming to mobile as well.

Called League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile and console version of LoL features much of the same gameplay you may be used to from PC, but Wild Rift has been customized to work with a twin-stick control scheme, and games aren’t supposed to last more than 15-18 minutes. Don’t expect any crossplay support from it either, as the game isn’t a part of the desktop LoL experience. Wild Rift has been developed from scratch, Epic said in a press release, with the game set to launch on mobile in 2020. Interestingly enough, pre-registrations are available on Google Play but not the App Store — and Riot seems to prioritize Android on several of its upcoming games.

Image Source: Riot Games

Legends of Runeterra is also a brand new free-to-play LoL-based game. This one is a card game that will rival Blizzard’s Hearthstone. The game features the heroes of LoL, as well as plenty of other characters from Runeterra. The game will be launched on mobile and PC in 2020, and you can pre-register for it as well.

Teamfight Tactics is also hitting mobile in the first quarter of next year, bringing Riot’s own autochess strategy game to smartphones and tablets. Pre-registration, you might have guessed it, is available via the Play store.

On top of all that, Riot is developing a League of Legends Esports Manager game, where you’ll manage a team of pro LoL players.

Image Source: Riot Games

Finally, the company announced three other projects that don’t even have commercial names for the time being:

Riot Games is developing a stylish, competitive, character-based tactical shooter for PC, temporarily codenamed Project A. The game is set on a beautiful near-future Earth and has a lethal cast of characters, each with unique abilities that create tactical opportunities for their gunplay to shine. More information to be revealed in 2020.

Project L is a temporary codename for a fighting game set in the LoL Universe. The game is in early stage development, and no additional details are available at this time.

Project F is a temporary codename for a very early development project that explores the possibilities of traversing the world of Runeterra with your friends.

As expected, the main LoL game is also getting a few changes and updates, including a brand new character (Senna), as well as a new Ultra Rapid Fire game mode that’s making a return after four years. Additionally, gamers who log in every day starting October 17th will get a gift after playing a game, as long as their accounts were opened before October 15th.