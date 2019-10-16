Apple rolls out iOS 13.2 public beta 3

Just over a day after Apple seeded iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 to everyone who isn’t part of Apple’s beta program, the beta crowd has received an update of its own. The third beta releases for both iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 rolled out on Wednesday, and as of right now, the public beta is available to everyone as well.

The headlining feature of iOS 13.2 is, of course, the Deep Fusion camera technology that makes medium-light photos look sharper than ever before, but you can also get your hands on a selection of new emojis if you download the new beta. That said, there are also plenty of bug fixes, and that’s really the priority here.

If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 13.2 or the iPadOS 13.2, we wrote up a full list below that contains every compatible iPhone and iPad:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing a new iOS 13.2 or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.