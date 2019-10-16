Cops tell Florida man to stop reporting his stolen drugs

Nobody wants their stuff stolen. If someone steals your property it’s a good idea to contact the police, especially if you know without a doubt who the culprit is. Unfortunately for one Florida man, that notion doesn’t really apply to illegal drugs.

In a series of tweets by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Neal Zalva explains the bizarre situation on video while trying to stifle his own laughter. The caller, who claims his weed was stolen by his roommate, demanded that law enforcement investigate the matter. With marijuana still being illegal in Florida for recreational use, a facepalm is the most the cops could offer.

The caller apparently called the 911 emergency dispatch number multiple times and was quite upset about having his stash raided. Zalva first posted about the call and explained that he was about to call the man back to get him to rethink his request.

Someone called dispatch because his weed was stolen. Deputy Zalva is making contact. #TweetAlong pic.twitter.com/eDTZv8YhiD — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) October 13, 2019

You’d probably think that having a sheriff deputy tell you that it’s not a good idea to report the theft of an illegal substance would be enough, but this is Florida. In a subsequent video tweet, Zalva explains that the call didn’t go as planned, with the man “freaking out” before angrily hanging up on the officer.

Update on our welfare check and the previous call of someone’s drugs being stolen! #TweetAlong pic.twitter.com/2ijaXZgGxf — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) October 13, 2019

The AP reports that no charges were filed against the caller and, presumably, the office didn’t send an officer to sort things out. Had they, the caller would have been just as likely to land in handcuffs as the alleged thief. It seems like just another day in sunny Florida!