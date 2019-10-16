There’s nothing like food made entirely from scratch. While you might consider yourself a “chef” by simply tossing a few store-bought ingredients together in a pan and calling it a day, there are better ways to step your game up. If you’re a fan of, let’s say, authentic Mexican food, you should start making your own tortillas, courtesy of an easy-to-use tortilla press. Although this might sound like a daunting task for some, it’s actually quite easy — not to mention delicious. So let’s go through some of the best tortilla press models on the web, so you can start cooking up your meals from scratch. You know, the real scratch.

Best Overall Tortilla Press

For professional-quality, homemade tortillas — and a slew of other tortilla-based meals — the Victoria 8 Inch Cast Iron Tortilla Press is your best option. This versatile appliance is great for making homemade tortillas, patacones, rotis, empanadas, quesadillas and arepas from the comfort of your own home. This heavy-duty cast iron tortilladora is made with a reinforced design for long-lasting durability. The same model has been made in Colombia since 1936, so you know you’re getting an authentic, high-quality item with expert craftsmanship. This restaurant-quality device is seasoned with 100% Non-GMO flaxseed oil and features a limited lifetime warranty.

Best Tortilla Press for Beginners

Beginners might want to go with something a bit smaller, easier to handle, and complete with a recipe guide to making authentic meals. Well, the Norpro 6″ Tortilla Maker has you covered. This press is sturdy, highly-durable and contains excellent leverage so novice tortilla makers can easily press the contraption down for delicious, restaurant-quality tortillas every time. All you have to do is simply place a ball of mesa in the center of the appliance and press down. The device is also very easy to clean and maintain and small enough to store almost anywhere in the kitchen. One caveat, however — the device is intended for corn tortillas and not flour tortillas, so keep that in mind when making the purchase.

Best Dough Press Set for Empanadas

If you’re getting a tortilla press for the sole purpose of making homemade empanadas, then the Zoie + Chloe 3-Piece Dough Press Set is the way to go. This three-piece dough set comes with presses in the size of 4″, 5″ and 6″, so you can make different sized empanadas, calzones, dumplings, turnovers or pierogis. The backside of the press cuts out perfect dough circles each time while the crimped edge design ensures tight seals, every time. They’re also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.