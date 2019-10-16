In today’s day and age, you’d be hard-pressed to find somebody that didn’t have use for an HDMI cord. Unfortunately, there are plenty of devices — Macbooks, PCs, Smartphones, etc — that doesn’t feature a port for the all-important device. Have no fear, however, purchasing an ultra-convenient HDMI adapter can solve all of your worries. The only problem that remains, though, is which HDMI adapter is best for you? Well, that’s sort of an ambiguous question that is entirely based on your own setup. Fortunately, we compiled a list of some of the best HDMI adapters for a variety of different needs. Take a look at what we came up with.

Best HDMI Adapter for Your MacBook

The lack of an HDMI port in your MacBook might be the only real downside to the device. Luckily, it’s an easy fix, thanks to the QGeeM USB C to HDMI Adapter 4K Cable. This adapter is not only compatible with 2017, 18, and 19 versions of the MacBook Pro, but a variety of high-end tech like the Samsung Galaxy S9/S8, Surface Book 2, Dell XPS 13/15, and the Pixelbook, amongst others. Simply plug it into the USB Type-C port and into the HDMI slot on your TV and you’ll have crystal clear 4K streaming with up to 30Hz resolution. Having a device like this for all your movie, gaming, and photo streaming needs is perfect for those who no longer subscribe to cable TV and utilize streaming sites like Netflix or Hulu.

Best HDMI to VGA Adapter

If you’re looking for an HDMI adapter that syncs up to your PC, gaming console or projector, the Moread HDMI to VGA, Gold-Plated HDMI to VGA Adapter has your name written all over it. This adapter connects any device with an HDMI port to another TV, monitor, projector, etc. that features a VGA port. This compact and lightweight gadget is great for presentations, traditional streaming or gaming. It’s compatible with a variety of different devices like the Chromebook, Raspberry Pi, Intel Nuc, Roku, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, or Wii U and supports resolutions up to 1080 full HD for crystal clear picture quality.

Best Adapter for Multiple Components

The Anker USB C Hub Adapter is a great tool for those who not only want HDMI connectivity, but the ability to link USB, micro SD cards, and SD cards all from the same device. It features a single USB C plug, two USB-A ports, one HDMI port, a micro SD card slot and an SD card slot, so you can effortlessly stream for your MacBook, Pixelbook, XPS, or any USB C compatible device. Featuring vivid video streaming that can support both 4K@30Hz and 2K@60Hz resolutions in addition to lightning-fast data transfer/backup times of up to 5Gbps, this do-it-all device is a versatile option for you to expand your screen size.