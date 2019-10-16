Not all baked goods are created equally. For every person who loves cake, there’s someone who loves pie just as much (this isn’t proven by us since there hasn’t been a study done of every person, but it’s possible). But sometimes you’re just in the mood for a little bit of chocolatey goodness. That’s when the thought of a brownie creeps into your mind as a potential game-changer to your day. But rather than heading to your local bakery, make some brownie bars at home with a brownie pan. Brownie pans are perfectly sized to help you get an even bake every time. So if that sounds like something that would enlighten your day, read our choices below of the best brownie pans on the market and get ready to grab some batter and vanilla ice cream to escape to pure chocolate bliss.

Best Nonstick Brownie Pan

Having perfected the art of producing chewy edges, the Baker’s Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan delivers on all fronts. This pan measures 9″ x 12″, so it’s the correct size for box mixes. This snake-like design is one continuous chamber, giving the batter a chance to easily spread. The interesting looking pan promotes a more even bake and heat distribution. It has a durable, nonstick coating and is made from heavy gauge cast aluminum. It’s very easy to clean and won’t warp in the oven.

Best Brownie Pan for Individual Bars

You won’t have to worry about slicing up your brownies if you grab the Wilton Brownie Bar Pan. You’ll be able to make 12 individual brownies per batch, thanks to the small compartments. Each brownie can be 2.75″ x 1.5″ and the entire pan measures 11″ x 16″. It is constructed of steel and has a nonstick coating, so popping your brownie bites out will be no sweat. You receive a 10-year limited warranty with the purchase and the pan is dishwasher safe, but is best washed with warm, soapy water. It also comes with a brownie recipe and a spatula.

Best Non-Coated Brownie Pan

If you’re worried about additional coatings on your pans, then you can opt for the Fat Daddio’s POB-8122 Sheet Cake Pan. This pan is perfect for cakes, brownies, pastries, casseroles or lasagnas. It reflects heat rather than absorbing it, so it reaches premium baking temperatures faster. It is made from anodized aluminum and has a non-reactive finish that can bake a wider array of recipes. There isn’t any coating, so nothing will flake, rust or peel into your food. This 8″ x 12″ x 2″ pan has raised edges and an easier grip. It comes with a lifetime warranty and this pan is used around the world in bakeries.