Last-minute Pixel 4 leak says pricing will be lower than we thought

It’s finally Pixel 4 day, which means Google can share with the world all of the Pixel 4’s secrets — secrets which leaked well ahead of the press event, of course. The Pixel 4’s price, however, was one thing that didn’t get as much coverage in leaks. So far, three separate leaks suggested the Pixel 4 phones will be more expensive than their predecessors, but also more expensive than some of their direct competitors, including the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7T, to name just a few. A last-minute Pixel 4 price leak, however, indicates the phone will cost just as much as the Pixel 3.

Quoting an unnamed carrier source, Droid-Life says the 64GB Pixel 4 will start at $799. The bigger model, meanwhile, will cost $100 extra, or $899. That puts the Pixel 4 on par with the Pixel 3 series from last year, even though the new models come with a few new signature features that require specialized components.

We’re looking at a dual camera on the back, 3D face recognition on the front, and radar-based gesture recognition also on the front. All these components will add up to Google’s bill of materials for the Pixel 4. But if this newest leak is accurate, then Google won’t pass the cost to consumers, which is always good news.

If these are the final prices for the Pixel 4, then the phones will still be more expensive than the iPhone 11 ($699) and OnePlus 7T ($599), but cheaper than the iPhone 11 Pro series, Galaxy Note 10, and other high-end Android handsets.

While we don’t have a launch date for the new Google phones, the Pixel 4 devices should be available for preorder soon after the press conference is over.

Google will reveal pricing and the actual release date later on Tuesday, as its 2019 annual hardware event gets underway.