Google officially introduces next-gen version of its Nest Mini

Google may have made a name for itself by focusing exclusively on software, but the company in recent years has jumped head first into the world of hardware. Indeed, Google today has so many hardware products that it routinely holds media events dedicated exclusively to its new hardware offerings.

With that said, Google’s “Made by Google” event kicked off today, where the search giant is expected to officially take the wraps off of its highly-anticipated Pixel 4. And while the Pixel 4 is undoubtedly the star of the show, Google certainly has a few other hardware announcements in store for us.

Aside from the expected Pixelbook Go, Google just a few moments ago also unveiled a next-gen version of its Nest Mini. The design features natural colors, including a new color-option called “Sky.” The new Nest Mini, as previously rumored, includes a wall-mount option.

Audio wise, the new Next Mini will boast 2x stronger bass, clearer sound, and a third mic to better pick up commands in loud environments.

Notably, the Nest Mini can also operate all technological aspects of a home, including a home’s intercom system, home alert system, and home phone.

Price wise, the Nest Mini will retain the same price point, which it to say it’s super affordable at just $49.

Google boasts that the new Nest Mini has a machine learning chip so that some of the more frequently used commands can be handled right on the device.

Google further adds:

Nest Mini will also dynamically adjust the volume of the Assistant, news, and podcasts based on any background noise that may be happening at the time. So if the dishwasher is running and you ask for the weather, you’ll hear the Assistant’s response at a louder volume. And, with 12 different Assistant voices available in English in the U.S. on Nest Mini, you can choose a voice that best suits your style, including limited-time celebrity cameos from Issa Rae and John Legend.

Aside from the Nest Mini, there were a few other announcements regarding additional Nest Products. Nest Aware, for instance, is now available for $6/month while Nest Aware Plus is available for $12/month. Google notes that it will be available in early 2020.

Beyond that, Google also introduced a new Nest Wi-Fi, a system which consists of a router and extenders Google dubs Nest Wi-Fi pionts. Google boasts that its Nest Wi-Fi system can deliver 20% better coverage and much improved performance.

Image Source: Google

Design wise, the Nest Wi-Fi system looks somewhat similar to the original Google Home, which is to say it looks pretty sleek. In turn, Google said that it’s designed to be positioned right out in the open as opposed to being tucked away and hidden under a desk.

Nest Wi-Fi is slated to launch on November 4 with a 2-pack retailing for $269 and a 3-pack retailing for $349.