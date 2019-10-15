Best Meat Grinder

You can’t beat the authenticity of freshly ground beef. If you’re a meat eater, you undoubtedly love all things beef: hamburgers, steaks, sausages etc. You can stop heading to your butcher or grocery store all the time and start making quality patties and links right in your own home, thanks to a heavy-duty meat grinder. Take raw meat and make it into an easier-to-cook food in your favorite styles. It’s always grilling season when you have a meat grinder, as you’re just seconds away from all sorts of grilling options. If you’re unsure of which grinder to purchase, we’ve got you covered. Take a look at the three devices we’ve highlighted below and start planning your recipe for tonight.

Best Electric Meat Grinder

A supremely versatile machine, the STX Turboforce Classic 3000 Series Electric Meat Grinder & Sausage Stuffer comes with many different accessories. It has a locked motor wattage of 3000W, but only uses between 800W and 1200W while grinding. It can grind up to 240 lbs of meat per hour, providing you meat for days and months. With the electric grinder, you’ll receive a grinding head and meat hopper, three stainless steel cutting blades, three sizes of grinding plates, one sausage stuffing plate, three sausage stuffing tubes, one kubbe/kibbe making attachment and one meat pusher and stuffer. It also comes with two meat shredder claws and a three-in-one burger/slider/press maker. It is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee and a three-year warranty.

Best Manual Meat Grinder

With little to no effort, the Gideon Hand Crank Manual Meat Grinder will churn out desirable meat. All you’ll need to do is put your meat in the grinder and turn the handle. It’ll give you a meat paste ready to be cooked and enjoyed. It has stainless steel blades along with a fine mincing plate and a coarse mincing plate. You can’t injure yourself as the blades are completely enclosed. The bottom has a suction base, so it’ll stay in place while you’re using it. It measures 9.5″ H x 7″ W, making it the right size to fit on your counter.

Best Meat Grinder Attachment

If you already own a stand mixer, you can turn it into a meat grinder with the KitchenAid Food Grinder Attachment. It latches onto the end of a KitchenAid mixer and lets you grind many different foods. You’ll get a fine plate to grind meats and dried breads, as well as a coarse plate for firm fruits, vegetables and cheeses. You’ll receive a book of recipes when you purchase this and most of the parts are dishwasher safe. It makes a versatile appliance even more versatile.