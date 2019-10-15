Best Halloween Lights for Your Home

For many, there’s nothing more exciting than the month of October. While the summer months can be a blast in their own regard, autumn festivities — most notably, Halloween — can serve as a welcomed and highly anticipated change of pace. If you are a huge proponent of the holiday, even in your adult years, you can’t leave your house barren of spooky decorations. Halloween lights, in particular, can help give your home a festive ambiance that can last for the entire month and beyond. Christmas lights might get all the attention during the actual “holiday” season, but one can argue that the autumn tones of Halloween lights are actually much more aesthetically-pleasing. So if you want to customize your home for Halloween, here are some lights you should consider.

Best Indoor Halloween Lights

Whether it’s for your homemade haunted house, Halloween party, or just to get a little festive, this CPPSLEE – LED Flame Effect Light Bulb works wonders. The lights contain four different modes — a flame emulation mode, a breathing mode, a general light mode, and a gravity-induced mode. While the flame mode is most suited for Halloween chills and thrills, the accompanying modes still produce flame-like lighting for a variety of uses. The bulb itself is energy efficient, compatible with any standard E26 hold-screw, and manages to accurately simulate an actual flame without, of course, the danger of a real fire. To make the lighting even more realistic, you can install the bulb in a frosted glass shade, lantern, or salt lamp.

Best Outdoor Halloween Lights

Conversely, for those looking to spruce up their outdoor decor for Trick-or-Treaters, the Aityvert Solar Lights Outdoor Upgraded 43″ Solar Torch Lights are a great choice. For starters, they’re solar-powered, saving you money on electricity while providing you with 12 hours of run time on a full charge. They’re also highly realistic and made with a durable IP65 waterproof and dust-proof design for a long-lasting and safe decoration option. With easy, wireless installation and no real need for regular maintenance once they’re placed in the ground, these torch lights are the perfect way to keep your home looking spooky and festive for your guests.

Best String Lights

If you’re looking for the Halloween iteration of Christmas lights, look no further than the YIHONG Set of Two Fairy String Lights. They differ from traditional Christmas string lights in the sense that they’re designed with 16.4 feet of moldable copper wire as opposed to regular wiring. This, however, makes for a more rustic design for inside or outdoors. Each strand contains 50 LED lights and features various settings and modes such as sequential, slow fade, and flash, amongst others. The lights can be controlled with an easy-to-operate remote control (one per light set).