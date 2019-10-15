Best Food Storage Container for Dieting

Cooking food fresh every day can be a huge chore — especially when you have seemingly a billion other things to do that day. While leftovers get a bit of an unwarranted stigma, they’ll always be one of the more convenient methods of eating lunch and dinner (or breakfast, depending on how much of a rush you’re in). That’s why having a plethora of food storage containers at your disposal is integral for your hectic day-to-day, particularly for those on a diet. When dieting, however, finding the right storage container isn’t always so cut and dry — it all depends on your own needs and/or process of cooking. So we’ll take a look at some of the best food storage containers over a variety of different categories and you can decide what’s best for you and your overall health.

Most Versatile Food Storage Container

Considering a diet starts in the kitchen, you’re going to need a set of storage containers that can house a variety of healthy recipe options and snacks. The OXO Good Grips 5-Piece Airtight POP Container Set is versatile enough to cater to any sort of diet. The five-piece set comes includes one 2.1 quart container, one 1.5 quart container, two 0.9 quart containers, and one 0.3 quart container. These containers are even versatile enough to fit regular food ingredients, healthy snacks, coffee, or even as a hub for your measuring cups, spoons, and food scale (if you really want to think out of the box). Each container features an airtight seal that you can easily lock and unlock with a simple push of a button. And despite some of the larger sized containers, they don’t necessarily take up that much space due to their stackable design.

Best Container for Produce

If you prefer a durable storage container specially designed for your fresh produce — something that will be a mainstay of your diet — you should opt for these Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Food Storage Containers. The three-piece set features one 6.3 cup container and two 17.3 cup containers. What makes this option particularly great for produce is a built-in CrispTray that helps keep moisture away from produce to reduce spoilage, while FreshVent technology helps regulate a constant flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to keep your produce fresh. These containers are also completely BPA-free and FDA-approved, helping you maintain that healthy lifestyle you’ve strived to achieve thus far.

Best Microwave-Friendly Container

Those who like to plan their healthy meals out for the week would be remiss to not consider these Enther Meal Prep Containers. Unlike other plastic storage containers, these are microwave and freezer-friendly and are completely BPA-free. These durable and versatile containers are also long-lasting and won’t crack after just a few uses. 20 boxes come in each pack and you can choose between single compartment containers, double compartment containers, or a set that includes measuring cups for easier and more accurate meal preparation and portion controlling.