Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off next year on May 1st with Black Widow, which will be followed by several other films and TV series. And unlike previous phases, MCU phase 4 will actually contain quite a few TV series thanks to the launch of Disney’s own streaming service (which, by the way, you can subscribe to for $4.72 per month right now thanks to a huge mistake). All the new MCU shows will stream on Disney+, featuring many of the same Marvel characters we’ve seen in previous movies. The upcoming TV series will also introduce new heroes who will then make their way to future Marvel movies. And as it happens, the first details about a limited Marvel series set to premiere in spring 2021 have already emerged, and it’s a series that will resurrect an Avenger who is currently dead, following the events in Infinity War and Endgame.

Before you get too excited, don’t expect to see Tony Stark or Natasha Romanoff as regulars in an upcoming Disney+ TV series. They both died heroic deaths in Endgame, and they’re not coming back — Black Widow is a prequel, so that doesn’t count.

There’s one other Avenger who died in the events leading up to Infinity War though, and that’s Vision. Unlike the others, he could be recreated since he was a man-made superhero, though it’s unclear how it would all work without access to an actual Mind Stone that happens to be the key ingredient in the Vision recipe. Well, either that or Vision will simply be a vision that Wanda creates.

Marvel already confirmed that Paul Bethany will play Vision in the WandaVision TV series, right alongside Elizabeth Olsen who will reprise her Wanda role from the movies.

A rumor a few days ago that was relayed by MCU Cosmic said WandaVision is approaching the start of production. More interestingly, the report said that babies are being cast for the show. The babies would grow up rapidly and become members of the MCU, and maybe join forces to form a Young Avengers crew:

This could be Wiccan and Speed, two members of the Young Avengers who would then join characters such as Kate Bishop, Cassie Lang, and Ms. Marvel in a team-up.

While that’s just speculation, we now have a second report confirming the first rumor. A leaker who has uncovered MCU film secrets before, Daniel Richtman (via the same MCU Cosmic), revealed that the WandaVision six-episode series will be broken in two halves, and Wanda’s kids are indeed real.

WandaVision will be a mix of a sitcom and a full Marvel movie:

The first three episodes will be like classic American sitcoms; one will be just Wanda and Vision, the next will be them with babies, and the third will have them with grown kids. The latter three episodes would then be a full-on Marvel movie that leads directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and ending with the kids in the real MCU timeline.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 7th, 2021, with Olsen set to star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. Marvel confirmed it all back in July, so we had already anticipated that whatever happens in WandaVision would then be continued in Doctor Strange 2.