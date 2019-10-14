Samsung kicks off Android 10 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series

Samsung isn’t known for releasing quick updates to its Android flagships, with the newest version of Android usually reaching the latest high-end handsets several months after Google makes it available. But the company at least has beta programs for those customers looking to try new Android features as fast as possible. This year, it’s the Android 10 upgrade that we’re talking about, Google’s first Android release that lacks a dessert name. The Galaxy S10 and Note 10, of course, will be the first Samsung phones to get Android 10, complete with a brand new version of Samsung One UI on top. And Samsung just kicked off its beta program for the Galaxy S10 series.

Some refer to Galaxy S10’s new One UI update as One UI 2.0, although Samsung doesn’t make that distinction in its announcement.

Image Source: Samsung

Samsung says that the One UI beta program will let you “enjoy Android 10 on Galaxy S10” phones, and notes several minor updates One UI has received, without really highlighting any of the Android 10 features you should expect to discover on your Android 10 phone.

The new One UI includes a “streamlined design” where notifications and the volume bar take up less space on the screen, to avoid blocking content consumption.

The new Dark Mode will adjust “the brightness of images, texts, and colors on the display while reducing battery consumption” at night, and it all happens “intelligently.” The Smart Lock screen also adjusts the color and format of the clock and notifications to make sure they’re readable.

Finally, Samsung stresses on the Digital Wellness features of the phone that let you keep tabs on your usage, but also on the Device Care features that let you control your phone.

Image Source: Samsung

The One UI beta covers all Galaxy S10 versions, including S10e, S10, S10+, and S10 5G, but will require a Samsung account to get it started — mind you, the beta will not be available in all the markets these phones are sold.

As for the final Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series, you’ll probably have to wait a couple of months to get it.