Best Pre-workout Supplement

The older you get and the more responsibilities you have, the more difficult it is to get yourself to the gym. And even when you’re getting yourself into the facility itself, your workouts might be subpar. If you’re looking for a way to get yourself motivated again, you might want to look into a pre-workout supplement that gives you enhanced energy for the duration of your gym session. If regular coffee is no longer doing the trick — or you’ve been using the same pre-workout blend for years and you’re looking to make a switch — there are plenty of great new formulas on the web. So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best pre-workout supplements on the market today.

Strongest Pre-workout Supplement

If you’re looking for something that, simply put, packs a powerful punch and gives you a second life before your long-awaited gym session, this BSN Endorush Pre Workout Powder is a great choice. Made with a buzzing blend that includes 300 mgs of caffeine, 16g of beta-alanine and three grams of creatine per scoop, this pre-workout is great for any man or woman in need of a workout enhancer. It also features a patented mixture of 3g VELOX (50:50) pump technology, 1g NO3-T Creatine Nitrate, and 500mg magnesium and calcium glycerophosphate for long-lasting effects.

Best Creatine-Free Pre-workout

While most pre-workout formulas contain muscle-enhancing creatine, it’s not an absolute necessity. If you want to stay away from creatine — which can be tough on the liver if you’re not drinking enough water — Legion Pulse Pre Workout Supplement is a great alternative. This supplement contains a special blend of L-Citrulline Malate, L-Theanine and Beta-Alanine for an all-natural pre-workout supplement that is designed to elevate your N.O.2 levels en route to massive pumps and increased endurance. It also contains Anhydrous caffeine and Ornithine for a stimulating effect that won’t leave you jittery or anxious. This blend also comes in a variety of great-tasting flavors like Green Apple, Fruit Punch and Blue Raspberry, amongst others.

Best Testosterone Boosting Pre-workout Blend

When men age, their testosterone levels go down, thus decreasing their overall strength levels and endurance. Men who suffer from decreased testosterone levels should consider GAT NITRAFLEX, a pre-workout blend that increases blood flow, boosts strength and energy and improves overall exercise performance. This scientifically-backed recipe utilizes calcium fructopyranose borate to raise testosterone levels for up to three hours. The creatine-free formula is great for strength and endurance training and helps promote lean, authentic muscle mass for all sorts of body types.