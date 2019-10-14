Whether your iOS device is four weeks old or four years old, you can always make it feel fresh and new by installing some nifty apps you’ve never tried before. Want to fill up your phone without parting with a single cent? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Monday’s roundup includes seven different paid iPhone and iPad apps that are all free downloads for a limited time. These deals could be done at any moment, so definitely grab them while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional features that require in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing any sales.

Fill me up – Block Fitting Puz

Normally $0.99.

Fill the grid with oddly shaped puzzle pieces provided to beat the level! Seems easy enough, well it is at first, but gets progressively harder as you work your way through 50 hand crafted levels.

Download Fill me up – Block Fitting Puz

BrowserX3

Normally $9.99.

Do you want to use the browser to browse all kinds of information at the same time? Including: network, video, stock, virtual currency, news, translation … and so on. Now this app is sure to meet your needs! Three browser in one display!

Browsing web becomes easier and more efficient! Features:

1. Simultaneously display Three Web browser.

2. Previous / Next page button.

3. Share Screen button.

4. Three Window Extend Mode.

5. Previous / Next URL button.

6. URL Save button.

7. Lightweight UI design to reduce memory usage can increase performance.

8. This browser has an independent ability to display video on one of three web browser.

Download BrowserX3

Graveyard Smash

Normally $1.99.

Graveyard Smash is a pinball-mini golf hybrid internship simulator! In Graveyard Smash, you’re an intern at a large cemetery franchise! You have the task of banishing the spooky spirits that haunt the premises! Use your pinpoint aim and fast reflexes to take the top spot on the leaderboard! Each day you’ll be working on a different cemetery plot that will require you to change up your tactics. Each plot has its own leaderboard where you can compete against other Interns! Earn the top spot, and you’ll be the Intern of the Day! Features

+ Pinball / Minigolf styled gameplay

+ Over 20 unique levels!

+ Global leaderboard

+ A surprisingly large amount of lore!

+ About 1 minute of playtime per game!

Download Graveyard Smash

Touch & Translate

Normally $1.99.

With Touch & Translate, you will be able to translate words and phrases in your safari browser between over 100 languages with just a touch. Translations between the following languages are supported:

Afrikaans, Albanian, Amharic, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Basque, Belarusian, Bengali, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Catalan, Cebuano, Chichewa, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Corsican, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Esperanto, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, French, Frisian, Galician, Georgian, German, Greek, Gujarati, Haitian Creole, Hausa, Hawaiian, Hebrew, Hindi, Hmong, Hungarian, Icelandic, Igbo, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Javanese, Kannada, Kazakh, Khmer, Korean, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Kyrgyz, Lao, Latin, Latvian, Lithuanian, Luxembourgish, Macedonian, Malagasy, Malay, Malayalam, Maltese, Maori, Marathi, Mongolian, Myanmar (Burmese), Nepali, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Romanian, Russian, Samoan, Scots Gaelic, Serbian, Sesotho, Shona, Sindhi, Sinhala, Slovak, Slovenian, Somali, Spanish, Sundanese, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tamil, Telugu, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Urdu, Uzbek, Vietnamese, Welsh, Xhosa, Yiddish, Yoruba, Zulu

Download Touch & Translate

Exposure-Calculator

Normally $0.99.

Exposure Calculator is an iOS application for photographers to convert and calculate different exposure settings. Longtime Exposures:

Exposure Calculator helps you to find the correct settings for your longtime exposures.

If your camera doesn’t have a timer for longtime exposures, just use Exposure Calculator’s built-in timer. Shutter, Aperture, ISO:

No matter which parameters you want to use: Exposure Calculator calculates the remaining target value for you. ND Filters:

Exposure Calculator helps you to find the correct settings when using ND filters. Timer:

Built in timer for calculated exposure times greater than 2 seconds. Push Notifications:

For very long exposure times, ExpoCalc can remind you with a push notification that the timer approaches the end. Settings:

You can configure Exposure Calculator to meet the capabilities of your camera. Choose which ND filters you own and let Exposure Calculator display only those to keep the list clear. Choose between multiple color themes, dark and light mode.

Download Exposure-Calculator

Bouncy Catapult

Normally $0.99.

Smash everything in sight! A one-tap game for the whole family! Your object: launch the little square hero through the air to destroy everything above it. Tapping near the edge of the catapult provides more launching power, and you can tap as much as you like. – No ads, no purchases, just pure gameplay

– A fun, easy-to-play, and very addictive game

– Hundreds of levels to enjoy

– Top-notch graphics and great sound effects If you’re looking for a game that can provide a little distraction in moments of downtime, Bouncy Catapult is exactly what you need!

Download Bouncy Catapult

GPS Connect – BT Notifier

Normally $1.99.

This app will help you find your smartphones, tablets, smart watches, headphones or any other Bluetooth 4.0 device by measuring signal strength. How it works:

– Open the application

– Select your device

– Walk to the area where the signal is stronger

– Scan all BLE devices at your fingertips

– Connect to all BLE devices

– Get all the important information about the device

– Perform supported actions from smartwatch Advantages:

– 24/7 assistance to help you find your device

– 100% guaranteed customer satisfaction We are always here to help if you can not find your device.

Download GPS Connect – BT Notifier