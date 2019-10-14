Best Collar for Dogs

Owning a dog, large or small, can be somewhat stressful. Especially, if they have a penchant for running off on their own when given even the slightest of opportunities. Of course, every dog should have a collar to make them that much more recognizable. A solid collar can not only give your dog a little more personality, but it could be integral in the worst-case-scenario event that your dog decides to run off. While you can opt for a cheap collar that simply serves a purpose, there are plenty of great models available on the web that are far more comfortable — and safer — for your beloved canine. Here, we’ll go through some of the best collars for dogs, and you can make the final decision on what’s best for your pooch. Chances are, it’s one of these collars.

Best Overall Collar for Dogs

For a comfortable, durable, and stylish collar, this Soft Touch Collars Luxury Real Leather Padded Dog Collar certainly fits the bill. Available in sizes Small, Medium, Large, and Extra Large for different sized dogs, this collar is made of real leather and is padded with sheepskin leather for your dog’s comfortability, making it a great option for dogs who are particularly fickle when it comes to wearing a collar around their neck. It features a built-in ring next to the buckle for dog tags and is made with no chemicals or dyes for an all-natural look. It also comes with a lifetime guarantee and is available in a plethora of color schemes like standard brown, tan/coral, black, and turquoise/beige.

Best Personalized Dog Collar

Dogs that frequently like to run off should have a collar with all their information on it. While dog tags can provide this, there is always the risk of them falling off. This Custom Catch Personalized Dog Collar is a great alternative to a traditional dog tag/collar combo. These engraved leather collars are fully customizable with name, phone, or any other text of your choice. Customization is simple — you’re required to fill out a form that asks for your collar’s text, color, size, text style, and optional design before adding to your cart. And each collar comes with a 100% quality guarantee, so you know you’re getting the best of the best with your purchase.

Most Stylish Dog Collar

If the main purpose of your dog’s collar is to give your pet a little pizazz and personality, getting them a collar from the Blueberry Pet 15 Colors Safe & Comfy 3M Reflective Multi-Colored Stripe Collection is your best bet. This polyester collar is made to attach dog charms, tags, pendants or any other accessories you want for your pooch. It’s made with built-in 3M reflector threads so your dog can easily be spotted in the day or night. And with a variety of different colors, styles, and designs, there’s almost no shortage of ways to make this dog collar unique.