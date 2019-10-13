Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Oct. 13)

I’d be lying if I said Men In Black wasn’t one of my most anticipated additions to Netflix’s streaming slate this week. It’s probably been close to five years since I watched, and I’m ready for an excuse to jump back in. That said, the show I am most excited to check out on Netflix this week is Living With Yourself starring Paul Rudd, which is giving me the same vibes as Maniac and Russian Doll, which are two of my favorite Netflix originals of all time.

Other than Karate Kid, I don’t know much about the rest of the lineup, but Meryl Streep stars in The Laundromat, so that might be worth watching (despite the overwhelmingly negative reviews online).

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of October 13th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, October 15th

Dark Crimes

Wednesday, October 16th

Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sinister 2

Thursday, October 17th

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY

Friday, October 18th

Saturday, October 19th

Men in Black

Departures

Tuesday, October 15th

El Internado: Season 1-7

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going from Netflix in October, plus a full calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s originals movies and shows.