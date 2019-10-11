Best Women’s Halloween Costume

The weeks leading up to the renowned “Halloweekend” can be surprisingly stressful to some — especially those who waited until the last minute to pick out their costume(s) for the upcoming festivities. The indecisive will tell you that picking their outfit can be a project in itself, so waiting until the day before is certainly not ideal. Luckily, there are plenty of great costumes for all shapes, sizes, and sexes; you just need to do some digging. For women that don’t have a costume yet — or simply don’t feel like going through the laborious process — we’re here to help. Time to check out some of the best women’s Halloween costumes on the web right now.

Best Cosplay Halloween Costume

For women who like to make an annual trip to Comic-Con or simply enjoy watching superhero movies, this Rubie’s Women’s DC Heroes and Villains Collection Harley Quinn Costume is a great choice. Unlike the last couple of years, where Margot Robbie’s Suicide Squad version of Harley Quinn was the most popular costume of the year, this iteration brings the character back to its roots — just ahead of the new Birds of Prey movie. This polyester costume set is an officially licensed DC product and comes with the vintage Harley Quinn jumpsuit and attached boot tops, collar, eye mask and headpiece. To complete the look, you’re probably going to want to pick up some white face paint. If not, you’ll still look fairly recognizable, to say the absolute least.

Most Comfortable Women’s Halloween Costume

If you’re looking for something a little more comfortable and casual, this Leg Avenue Cozy Bat Adult Costume won’t disappoint. This easy-to-wear option is made out of cozy, 100% polyester fleece fabric made to keep you warm during the increasingly chilly autumn weather — especially Halloween night itself. This package only includes the dress, but it goes perfectly with a pair of black leggings or specially made Halloween tights.

Best Halloween Costume on a Budget

Budget buyers rejoice — this Rubie’s Costume DC Comics Wonder Woman T-Shirt With Cape And Headband is another great casual choice. If you’re someone who begrudgingly likes to dress up every year, this is your best bet. Made with 100% polyester, this costume features a simple pull-on closure for a quick turnaround. The costume itself features a short sleeve red T-shirt with the signature golden Wonder Woman bodice printed on it, an attached red cape and a gold headpiece with a red star in the middle.