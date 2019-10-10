They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Then just imagine how many words you can say when you’re looking at 8,000 pictures. Display all of your photos and show off your photography skills with a digital picture frame. You can upload your pictures to the frame and present them in a slideshow for you and your family to enjoy. Rather than setting your computer screen saver to a scroll of your photos, pick and choose which ones you want to display on your picture frame. There are a lot of options on the market, so we’ve narrowed down some of the best digital picture frames to help accent your home.

Best Touch Screen Digital Picture Frame

Providing you with premium options for displaying, the Skylight Frame is very simple to use. You just need to plug it in, use the touch screen to connect to the wireless network and you’ll be able to stream your photos instantly. You can even email your photos to your frame from anywhere and they’ll arrive in mere moments. This 10-inch color display has a resolution of 1280×800, giving you clear photos every time. The storage capacity is over 8,000 photos, so you may not even see the same photo twice in a day. You can set how often you want the photos to cycle with just a few presses of buttons.

Best Digital Picture Frame for Video Viewing

You can show off your photos and your videos if you pick up the Pix-Star 15 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Photo Frame. It can be set up in a couple of minutes and can hold about 30,000 photos, thanks to its 8GB of internal storage. It supports a USB stick as well as SDHC and SDXC cards. It displays in a 4:3 ratio and with 1024×768 pixels. You can also connect up to 25 frames to a single online account. You can email pictures or videos to the frame or you can send them from the frame to friends and family. It has the ability to access Facebook, Flickr, Instagram and Dropbox among other online photo storage sites.

Best Remote Control Digital Picture Frame

To cycle through your pictures easier, grab the NIX Advance 8-Inch Digital Photo Frame. It has an intuitive remote control included to help you better work the frame. It also has a built-in clock and calendar function and an energy-saving motion detector that automatically turns the frame on and off. It can display both pictures and videos and has a LED backlit and 1024×768 high-resolution display. It even lets you choose which kind of transition you want to use in between pictures.