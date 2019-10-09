Once it launches next month, the upcoming Disney+ streaming service will instantly become the best deal in streaming entertainment. For just $6.99 per month, you gain unlimited streaming access to hundreds upon hundreds of hours of content that will be exclusive to Disney’s new service, including all the blockbuster Marvel Studios movies that have been released so far, the entire series of The Simpsons, Disney movies and shows, National Geographic content, Pixar movies, and more. But that’s not even the best part, because you also get access to tons of new original content created specifically for Disney+, such as The Mandalorian from the Star Wars cinematic universe, a live-action Lady and the Tramp movie, a bunch of new Disney series, and tons of exclusive new series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If…?, and even a show about Loki. All that for only $6.99 per month! Apple is planning to charge $9.99 per month for its upcoming TV+ streaming service, and it’s expected to launch with barely any content — and almost none of the content we’ve seen so far looks even remotely appealing. Dickinson? Seriously, Apple? Who is that even for!?

Of all the new streaming services that have sprouted up since Netflix created this awesome new market, there’s really no question that Disney+ offers the best value at $6.99. But even if it’s more than worth it at that price, why pay $7 each month when you can get it for even less? Hurry up and you can take advantage of a special deal that will slash the price to just $4.72 per month and save you a whopping $82 over the course of the next 3 years compared to paying the standard monthly rate.

Disney+ doesn’t even officially launch until November 12th, but we’ve already seen a bunch of good deals come and go that slashed the already-affordable price of Disney’s upcoming new streamer. The best one came back in August when signing up for a free D23 membership gave people access to a 3-year Disney+ subscription deal at about $4 per month, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The bad news is if you missed that deal, it’s probably never coming back. But the good news is that a new deal just popped up, and it’s almost as good!

Disney+ costs $6.99 per month if you pay on a monthly basis. You obviously know that already because we’ve told you plenty of times. Also available right on the regular old Disney+ website is an annual plan for $69.99. Choose that option and you’ll obviously pay more up front, but you’ll cut the per-month cost from $6.99 to $5.83. That’s almost criminal when you consider the amount of fantastic content you’ll be able to access on Disney+, but there’s an even better deal you can get for a limited time.

A reader emailed us on Wednesday to let us in on a special Founders Circle promotion reserved for Disney theme park enthusiasts that drops the cost of a Disney+ subscription to the second-lowest price we’ve ever seen. Unlike the last big promo, however, you don’t have to sign up for anything in order to get it! Here’s how it works:

Head over to the special Disney+ Founders Circle promo page Enter the promo code PARKSPASS3YEARS Enter your email address and create a password Save!

That’s literally all you have to do. You’ll then be given the opportunity to pay for 3 years of Disney+ service at a special rate of $169.99. That works out to only $4.72 each month, which is a huge 32% discount from the regular monthly rate. Thirty-two percent! Just remember, this killer deal is only available through October 11th, so hurry up if you don’t want to miss out. Disney+ goes live on November 12th.