While listening to music is a great way to get away from reality, sometimes it’s not an either/or situation. For example, if you like to listen to music (and are permitted to) while you’re at work, you can’t simply plug your headset in and call it a day — you’re probably going to need to interact with somebody at some point. A great way to find the perfect balance is by utilizing a pair of wireless neckband headphones. This gives you the ability to listen to your music with traditional earbuds, while easily having the option to take one out at a time. A wireless neckband headset can also be great for making work calls or just for listening to music comfortably while working outside. Regardless of your intended use, let’s go ahead and take a look at some of the best wireless neckband headphones.

Best Overall Neckband Headphones

This pair of Bluenin Neckband Wireless Headset Wearable Speaker True 3D Stereo Sound Sweatproof Headphones by Osten Design is a great option for anyone looking for a comfortable and versatile pair of Bluetooth headphones. With this headset, you have the ability to wear the earbuds traditionally or press a button and listen to your music or podcast through built-in speakers. Thanks to the four strategically placed speakers, advanced CSR 8645 chip and Bluetooth V4.1 technology, you’re getting crisp, surround-sound quality audio through your device. The neckband itself is flexible, comfortable and features retractable wire management to better control the length of your wires. It can also connect to two different devices simultaneously with a range up to 33 feet. With a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge, this is a long-lasting, versatile, and high-quality device for all your listening needs.

Best Portable Neckband Headphones

If you’re looking for something that’s a bit more portable, this Foldable Bluetooth Headset from Beartwo is a great option. They’re made with built-in high sensitivity microphone and noise-canceling technology en route to smooth, clear audio. The headset utilizes advanced Bluetooth 4.1+CVC 6.0 for a quick and easy connection to virtually any Bluetooth compatible device. A powerful battery provides the user with a whopping 16 hours of continuous music time and 300 hours of standby, while the foldable design is great for on-the-go travel.

Best Value Neckband Headphones

In terms of bang-for-your-buck, you’re not going to do better than the Mpow Jaws Gen-4 Bluetooth Headphones W/Case, Wireless Neckband Headset. This headset can provide up to 13 hours of playtime or 350 hours standby time on just a single three-hour charge. The device also contains a 33-foot radius and can be paired with most Bluetooth-enabled devices. The Mpow headset features a built-in magnet to connect headphones to the neckband when you’re not using them, or simply want a light listen from the outside of your ear. And with a noise-canceling mic and call vibrate alert, this headset is perfect for any work-related calls on the go.