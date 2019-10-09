Best Flask for Your Next Outing

Sometimes, you just need a little nip. If you want to spice up a party or have a better time at a wedding, there’s one thing that has been tried and tested over many years: a flask. Having a flask with you gives you the opportunity to calm your nerves, loosen up, or enjoy the company you’re with even more. When it is used responsibly, a flask can provide you with just what you need. It also makes a great gift for friends and groomsmen alike. For those interested in making sure they can always liven up a situation, check out these three flasks we’ve highlighted and start planning on what to fill them with.

Best Wide-Mouthed Flask

Easy to fill and also pour from, the Stanley Classic Flask is a solid purchase. This heavy duty flask is constructed of 18/8 stainless steel, so it won’t rust or corrode over time, even if you leave liquid in it for a while. The screw-on top is connected to the top of the flask, so you can open it and swing it to the side when you want to pour or drink. It won’t leak and is made from BPA-free material, making it safe to use. It comes in five different colors, so you can pick the one that most fits your personality.

Best Flask Gift Set

The perfect order if you want to give a bunch of flasks as a gift, the Gifts-Infinity 8 oz Hip Stainless Steel Flask Set of 6 is a sharp present. These flasks are made from durable, 18/8 stainless steel, meaning they are built to last. Each flask measures 5″ in height, 3.75″ in width and have a depth of 1″. These also have screw-on caps that are attached, so you won’t lose them. They look clean, thanks to the matte finish that won’t show fingerprints.

Best Concealable Flasks

Allowing you to bring your favorite liquids wherever you want to go, the Cruise Flask Concealable and Reusable Flask Kit are meant to be hidden. You can bring your own beverages to cruises, stadiums, concerts, movie theaters, tailgating, camping or the beach. You’ll receive three 32 oz flasks and three 16 oz flasks, giving you plenty of options for your night out. They are made from non-metallic materials, so they won’t be recognized on an x-ray or metal detector (for games or stadiums). They are collapsible, floatable, freezable and puncture-resistant. They are odor and leakproof and come with a funnel that makes filing them up super simple.