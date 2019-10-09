You can never be too prepared. Injuries happen. Sometimes, you just bump into the side of a table or miss a stair and slip or nick yourself with a knife while cutting vegetables. Whether it’s a scrape, a stubbed toe, a deep cut that might need stitches or a burn, you can treat or tend to almost any household injury with the contents of a first aid kit. Ideally, you’ll have a first aid kit in your car and a few in your home, even just for the bandages. Don’t get caught needing one and then not having it. Now, you may be wondering which one to get and that’s why we’re here. Take a look at the ones we’ve hand picked for you and start the healing faster.

Best First Aid Kit for the Outdoors

Heading out into the woods for the weekend to go camping or hiking? Make sure you bring along the Surviveware Small First Aid Kit. The bag is made from 600D polyester and only weighs one pound, despite having over 100 essential items in it. The inside is organized and labeled, letting you know where the right items are for adhesive dressing, pressure bandaging, and wound closures, among others. The bag itself is waterproof and the inner items are protected from water with zip-top laminate baggies. You can either strap it to your backpack or wear it on your belt. This aid kit is approved by the FDA.

Most Packed First Aid Kit

Boasting a tremendous amount of relief essentials, the First Aid Only 299 Piece All-Purpose First Aid Kit leaves no wound unattended. Perfect for treating all minor aches and injuries, you’ll get all the supplies you’ll need. It is made with a soft, nylon case that is ideal to be used at home or on the go. The inside has a clear plastic liner that makes organizing the supplies easy. It isn’t made from rubber or latex, making it safe to use. You’ll get towelettes, bandages, antiseptic, ibuprofen and other medicines to name a few.

Best Travel First Aid Kit

With plenty of supplies to be used anywhere, the Be Smart Get Prepared 100 Piece First Aid Kit comes from the top manufacturer of first aid kits in the USA. It’s ideal for most businesses, cars, homes, or to be carried. The size measures 7.5″ x 2.5″ x 6.8″, so it’ll fit just about anywhere and can fit in your glove compartment. It comes in a high density plastic case that is impact resistant. Chock full of bandages, compresses, towelettes, tape and gauze, the easy slide latches keep it secured.