‘Money Heist’ season 4 might hit Netflix much sooner than we expected

Money Heist, or La Casa de Papel, in its native Spanish, is one of Netflix’s most popular TV series, with the third season having premiered just a few months ago. If you’re all caught up with this highly complex TV series version of Spike Lee’s Inside Man film, then you’re probably anxiously for season 4 to drop. The good news is that it will happen a lot sooner than we expected, according to a star of the show.

Rodrigo de la Serna, the Argentinian actor who plays Palermo in season 3, a key addition to the team who is managing a huge new heist plan, told Argentinian site Cadena 3 that the fourth season is already finished and will stream on Netflix in January. Quoting undisclosed Spanish sources, Italian blog SmartWorld actually offers a launch date for season 4: January 18th, 2020. That’s exactly six months after season 3 premiered.

SmartWorld speculates that Netflix is about to deliver a “grand finale” for the series, hence the early launch date, or it’s simply trying to compete more effectively with the two new streaming services that launch this fall: Disney+ and Apple TV+. It’s unclear at this point whether Money Heist will get a fifth season.

The same Italian blog noted in a separate post that Money Heist will also have a huge presence at the Lucca Comics & Games event later this month. The report says that Netflix won’t show the trailer for the fourth season — although they should if it drops in January — but the company will host an entire pavilion dedicated to the Professor and his gang. You’ll find it from October 30th to November 2nd in Piazza Anfiteatro.

Netflix Italia apparently provided additional comments about the series’ popularity, saying that Money Heist is the most-watched non-English TV series, with more than 34 million accounts having seen at least one episode from season 3 in the first seven days of availability. Of those, 70% have finished the season in just a week.

In addition to Money Heist, Netflix’s The Witcher will also get a major presence in Lucca, with Netflix showing the first full trailer for the show at the festival.