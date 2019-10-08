Avengers will get a brand new team member soon, but not until MCU Phase 5

Disney and Sony surprised fans a few weeks ago by announcing a new Spider-Man deal that brings the beloved hero back to the MCU. On top of that, Marvel confirmed the launch date of Spider-Man 3, placing the film towards the end of MCU Phase 4, which concludes in late 2021. We already know some of the titles that are planned for Phase 5, including Black Panther 2 which has a release date, the new Blade remake, Captain Marvel 2, as well as Fantastic Four and mutants stories. Guardians 3 will likely be part of Phase 5 as well, given that Marvel has to wait for James Gunn to finish his DC superhero project before he can return to the franchise that he helmed for Marvel. And, who knows, an Avengers 5 crossover might also be included in Phase 5 — but that’s just speculation for the time being. However, an insider claims that we’re indeed going to get a new hero come Phase 5, a beloved hero that some fans expected to see in Endgame earlier this year.

That’s Nova, of course, with MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad saying that the hero is “set for his MCU debut.” In May, Conrad said that development on Nova had begun at Marvel, but now he has a “better idea” of what’s going on:

According to very reliable sources, Nova appears to be one of the big characters planned for a Phase 5 debut alongside Blade, The Fantastic Four, and the Mutants. And from the sound of things, and how it’s been in development for a while, it could be relatively early in Phase 5 as well.

Marvel already has three movie premiere dates set for 2022, which will be the first year of Phase 5. Black Panther 2 launches on May 6th, with two other MCU films set to premiere in February and July. Marvel will tell us more about those dates in 2021, once it gets closer to the end of Phase 4.

It’s unclear if Nova is getting a full origin story type of film or if he’ll be introduced via other means in another hero’s movie. After all, Marvel is going to make the most of Disney+, using the streaming service to tell additional MCU stories as well as introduce other characters that will then be included in MCU films down the road.