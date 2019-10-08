Samsung’s ‘fixed’ Galaxy Fold is literally falling apart in the most embarrassing way

Here’s the bottom line about the foldable smartphone that has generated so much news coverage for Samsung this year, the vast majority of it not good: The Galaxy Fold is a seriously expensive phone that, in spite of Samsung’s fixes and a release delay, is still an incredibly fragile product. It’s no longer the dumpster fire that it was back in April, in the days leading up to the first planned release until tech writers and reviewers started seeing their early units manifest a slew of problems. But it’s still certainly too problematic at the nearly $2,000 price point for us to recommend.

We showed you over the weekend, for example, a video of the Fold not lasting through the 200,000 folds and unfolds which Samsung promised it can take. Meanwhile, a new design problem has also emerged, and for my money, this is probably one of the most embarrassing yet. Maybe even the most embarrassing.

One Twitter user has shared an image of two letters in the Samsung logo apparently falling out of their engravings on the Fold:

Look, we have certainly been unrelentingly hard on this device, but for good reason. At this price, and with so much time to get it right, we should not have been saying ridiculous design flaws and other problems to the degree that we have. Especially not the letters of the Samsung logo just falling off the darn thing. Will Samsung iterate on this enough to finally produce a future version of the Galaxy Fold that’s not embarrassing and, in fact, something they can be proud of? Maybe.

The reviews, meanwhile, keep coming about the Fold. And it’s interesting to see even when writers aren’t so hard on the device, they still have to strain to praise it. Which you can see in new reviews like this one, which makes the point the Fold tries so hard to be a tablet that it kind of fails at the phone part.