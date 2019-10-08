“Pass me the red pepper flakes.” “I don’t know where they are.” This type of conversation happens all the time in kitchens that have unorganized shelves and pantries. Knowing where everything is in your kitchen can save a lot of headaches but it isn’t always the easiest thing to accomplish. If you’re sick of searching for a particular spice that you know is in the cabinet somewhere, a spice rack can be a life saver. A spice rack can stop you from scrambling to find the garlic salt as your dish is burning on the stove top. We’ve found three of the best options on the market for you, so you can get to cooking faster.

Best Revolving Spice Rack

Not only does the Kamenstein 5244684 Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower Organizer offer you room to store 20 spices, it also provides you with the spices. You’ll get free spice refills for five years with the purchase of this organizer and all the jars are filled and sealed for freshness. The spice assortments can vary but you’ll likely at least get basil, parsley, thyme, garlic salt, marjoram, oregano, rosemary, and coriander. The revolving display makes finding your exact spice very simple and there are labels on the caps, making identify even easier.

Best Spice Rack with Drawers

Giving you the option of fitting up to 60 half bottles of spices, the YouCopia Chef’s Edition SpiceStack fits into most standard cabinets. There are three rolling drawers that extend outward, allowing you to retrieve and put back your spices quickly and efficiently. There’s room for 30 full bottles that are either round or square on the bottom. It includes 96 removable labels, so you can make organizing simpler. There’s no need to install it or mount it and it can be wiped down with a damp cloth. There are non-skid feet, so it’ll stay in place as you take a drawer out.

Best Value Spice Rack

Eliminating clutter and keeping your spices in a line, the Seville Classics 3-Tier Expandable Bamboo Spice Rack can hold an assortment of things. The expandable, three step organizer can keep your cabinets, countertops or pantries from looking disheveled. It is made from 100% bamboo, so it’s sturdy and will last a long time. Each step measures three inches, allowing you to stack supplies. You can wash it with water and then let it air dry. You can expand it from 8.75″ to 15.5″ in width and it measures 8.25″ in length and 3.3″ in height. This provides you great value while saving your kitchen counter or cabinet space.