Best Protein Powder

Anyone who exercises somewhat regularly knows the importance of proper protein consumption — especially directly after a rigorous weightlifting workout. For weightlifting junkies, in particular, it’s hard to get the recommended daily protein dosage. It’s even more difficult relying on regular food, but that’s where protein powder supplements come in. Consuming a couple of protein shakes, or simply adding protein powder to some of your favorite recipes, can be beneficial to any rigorous workout routine. Protein can help repair your muscle fibers that tear after an intense weightlifting or cardio session, so if you’re looking to maximize those “gainz,” getting yourself a quality protein supplement is imperative. Unfortunately, the market is oversaturated with exercise supplements that, simply put, just don’t get the job done. But after some vetting, you’ll find that there are some great protein powders out there that are both reasonably priced and effective. So without further delay, let’s go through some of the best.

Best Tasting Protein Powder

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder is a great tasting and fast working protein supplement that you’ll actually look forward to drinking after a workout. Each serving provides you with 24 wholesome grams of blended protein, made with a mixture of whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, and whey peptides to help promote lean muscle growth. It also contains five grams of BCAAs to mix with your naturally produced BCAAs en route to dense muscle gains. And despite the bevy of delicious flavors you can choose from like French vanilla creme and double rich chocolate, this blend is gluten-free and contains only three to four grams of carbs, one to three grams of sugar, and around one gram of fat per serving.

Best Unflavored Protein Powder

On the other hand, if you prefer an unflavored, zero carb protein powder that you can use as a foundation for protein shakes or as a healthy addition to an assortment of recipes, Isopure Zero Carb, Keto Friendly Protein Powder is the way to go. This 100% whey protein isolate provides 25 grams of fast-acting protein per serving. It contains zero carbs, is keto-friendly, gluten-free, and lactose-free, giving you a great building block for a variety of different shakes and protein-based recipes.

Best Plant-Based Protein Powder

Those who are on a vegan-friendly diet or simply prefer something of the organic sort will love this Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder. This protein-rich concoction is USDA organic, non-GMO, vegan, kosher-friendly and gluten, dairy, lactose, soy, and carrageenan-free. It contains no sugar, artificial ingredients or flavoring and is made with plant-based proteins like pea, brown rice, chia seeds for an all-natural and delicious blend. You can mix it with water or milk for a classic shake, or use it for baking nutritious and protein-packed muffins, cakes, and other baked goods.