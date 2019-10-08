Best Mattress Topper

Purchasing a brand new mattress can be costly. However, if you’re in desperate need of a comfortable new sleep setting, you might not have to shell out the cash for a whole mattress — you can instead opt for a mattress topper that can breathe some new life into your bed. As long as your mattress provides adequate support, a topper could be a cost-effective alternative to buying a new bed altogether. There are quite a few different directions you can go with the mattress topper — you can opt for a traditional cotton topper or finally make the long-awaited switch to memory foam. Either way, you can’t go wrong. Well, as long as it’s from a reputable brand and of the highest quality. And that’s where we come in. We’ll go through some of the best mattress toppers on the market, and you can decide on which one works best for your own sleeping preferences.

Best Memory Foam Mattress Topper

If memory foam is your preferred choice, the LUCID 4 Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper is an inexpensive, yet comfortable option. With four inches of thick, gel-infused memory foam, you’re getting a mattress topper that will conform to your body and allow you to sink in for maximum comfort. The gel helps provide you with a cooler sleeping experience, while the ventilated design helps provide breathability and airflow. The memory foam itself helps distribute weight evenly while alleviating pressure points, making this a great option for anyone with aches, pains, or any other physical issues.

Best Cooling Mattress Topper

The TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling Full Topper is another memory foam option, only this product provides advanced cooling technology that you won’t find in any other brands. It’s made with three inches of patented TEMPUR material that will adhere to your shape, size, and weight, en route to a sleeping setup that is tailored to your own body. The topper is cool to the touch, allowing you to get to sleep faster and easier. It’s also dust mite and allergen resistant, giving those with allergies a more comfortable, sniffle-free night.

Best Value Mattress Topper

From a budgeting standpoint, you can’t go wrong with the LEISURE TOWN Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper. Made of 300TC 100% cotton, this mattress topper is ultra-comfortable to the touch and possesses a pillow-like feel. It’s stuffed with a state-of-the-art fiberfill, which mimics the comfortability of authentic goose and duck down, only without the feathers and poking. The topper is also very thick, which helps prevent soaking, and supports up to 200 ml of spilled fluids with a single wipe down. If you’re looking for a traditional, ultra-comfortable and inexpensive mattress topper, this is your best option.