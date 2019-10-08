Best Loveseat Slipcover

Bringing a new puppy or kitty into your family can be a very exciting time as well as a very exhausting one. The unpredictable energy will tire anyone out but the amount of love is worth it. But don’t at all expect everything in your house to continue to look super nice. Your rugs, furniture and floors are all susceptible to some sort of beating with a new pet around. But you can do something about your loveseat if you put a slipcover over it. Protecting the cushions and fabric, a slipcover will take the brunt of the mess so your loveseat stays looking fresh. So while you’re house training your new pet, you should take a look at any of these slipcovers for your loveseat so that you can love sitting on them down the road (yup, we went there with the word play).

Best One-Piece Slipcover

Available in many different patterns to help you can match the rest of your furniture, the Home Fashion Designs Printed Twill Love Seat Slipcover will fit well in your home. Made of 97% polyester and 3% spandex, this one-piece cover can stretch over your loveseat to cover it completely. It’ll protect your furniture from spills, stains and classic wear and tear. It is strapless and slip-resistant with an elasticized bottom, so it’ll stay without moving or sliding. It fits furniture up to 68 inches wide and it comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Best Two-Piece Slipcover

Made from Lycra Jacquard knitted fabric, the H.VERSAILTEX High Stretch 2-Piece Loveseat Furniture Cover is eco-friendly. Each pack comes with covers for the seats and the back, giving you a more fitted look. The high spandex Lycra gives its a stretchy feel to fit over your furniture. It takes almost no effort to install it and it can slide off just as easily. It has thick elastic bands on the bottom to offer more protection. It comes in 10 different colors and you should measure your furniture before you order it, as it is meant to fit most standard size loveseats.

Best Reversible Slipcover

Offering you versatility in decorating, the Rose Home Fashion Reversible Loveseat Covers for Dogs has you and your furniture covered. These fit loveseats up to 54″ wide and stay in place, thanks to the elastic straps at the bottom. The surface is water-resistant and the filling is eco-friendly. There’s a solid hook that’ll quickly latch to the cushion so it remains sturdy. It’s machine washable, so your puppy can jump all over it and it’ll still remain nice. You can change the look depending on the seasons, thanks to the stylish trim on the reverse side.