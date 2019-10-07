Doing your business is rarely glamorous, but sometimes you just need a place to go. When you’re camping, RVing or boating, there aren’t bathrooms readily available. Rather than just finding a pile of leaves or bending down behind a bush, act more civilized and bring a portable toilet. You and your whole group will be able to enjoy some sort of peace and quiet when the time comes. If you’re planning a big outdoor outing, make sure you’re covered. Take a look at the three portable toilets we’ve hand picked below and before you head out on your next adventure, remember the toilet paper.

Best Flushable Portable Toilet

Obviously, one of the best inventions was the flushable toilet, as it stopped us all from using outhouses. Now you can bring the flushing with you wherever you go, thanks to the Camco Portable Travel Toilet. This 5.3-gallon holding tank is detachable and the flush tank is 2.5 gallons. The side valve seals and locks in odors and protects from any leaks. The flushing mechanism is a bellows pump and the sturdy construction keeps things in place. The toilet measures 15.5″ x 14″ x 16″ and the toilet seat itself is 13″ wide. It is very simple to empty and has built-in handles, making it easy to carry.

Best Portable Toilet for Outdoor Activities

If you’re someone who enjoys hunting or fishing, you may have to be outside for hours on end in order to secure a catch. For when you need that rare bathroom break, the Reliance Products Luggable Loo is a great option. It only weighs three pounds and comes with a double bag for the inside. It can hold five gallons and is designed in a simple bucket fashion. This is also a great choice if you have a storm cellar or are looking into disaster preparation. It measures 12.8″ x 14.57″ x 13.39″ for a transportable tool.

Best Privacy Device for a Portable Toilet

Some people just can’t go out in the open. That’s what the GigaTent Pop Up Pod was invented for. This six-foot tall pop up tent zips up and provides privacy for anyone who may be a little shy. It is ready to use instantly, thanks to the easy to assemble construction. The heavy-duty nylon material is weather-tested and the double-zippered sides provide extra security. It also comes with four metal stakes you can stick in the ground, so it won’t move with any gust of wind. It has sewn-on pockets for storage and sand bags.